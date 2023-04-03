Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in March

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GDRZF remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271. Gold Reserve has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

