GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $77.72 on Monday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,822. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 337,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.