Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.0 %

GPN stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 239.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Global Payments by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 39,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Global Payments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $3,154,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

