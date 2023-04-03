Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 7,550,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,178,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Specifically, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,750,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $58,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,750,024 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $53,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,096.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,876,296 shares of company stock worth $6,681,460 in the last 90 days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 307.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

