Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Down 9.1% in March

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

