GensoKishi Metaverse Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $229.02 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 14% against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars.

