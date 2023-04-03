GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

GDIFF remained flat at $31.29 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

See Also

