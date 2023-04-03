Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2.10 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

GAU opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$0.84.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.