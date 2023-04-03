Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Down 14.3% in March

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 859,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 610,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 2.6 %

Full House Resorts Company Profile

NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. 83,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $248.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

