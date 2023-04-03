FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Compass Point

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.93.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.86. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,957,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

