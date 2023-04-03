FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

