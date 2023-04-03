FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 584 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.66. 1,163,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.03 and a 200 day moving average of $225.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

