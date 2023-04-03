FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.71. 135,355 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

