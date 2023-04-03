Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,935,100 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 3,235,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.1 days.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF remained flat at $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.72%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.