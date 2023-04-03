Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 17,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.94. 2,742,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,482. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

