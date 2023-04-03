Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

FOM has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday.

FOM stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.81. 149,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of C$968.50 million, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.93 and a 1-year high of C$3.96.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

