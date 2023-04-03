Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 662,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $95.19. 354,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $95.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.03.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

