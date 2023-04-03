Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Fnac Darty stock remained flat at C$66.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a twelve month low of C$46.08 and a twelve month high of C$66.00.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Fnac Darty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

