Floki Inu (FLOKI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $362.95 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $362.95 million and $42.47 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).FLOKI token is a meme-culture inspired token active in the gaming industry, DeFi and charity.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s NFT Metaverse game that will be powered by the FLOKI token. Valhalla will feature A-level game mechanics on the blockchain. This includes on-chain gaming interactions and upgradeable NFTs.

FlokiFi is the umbrella name for a suite of decentralized finance products that will be launching under the Floki brand. FlokiFi is short for “Floki Finance”. It is the perfect way we can think of to describe a series of utility products we will be launching that will make “FlokiFi” an ecosystem itself within the wider Floki Ecosytem. The first utility product that will be launching under the FlokiFi umbrella is the FlokiFi Locker protocol.”

Floki Inu Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.