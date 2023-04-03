Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 506.7 days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Shares of Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

