Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $430.73 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Flare has a market capitalization of $430.73 million and $11.49 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,316,835,896 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03508591 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $6,432,294.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

