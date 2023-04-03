Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flame Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLME traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 25,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Flame Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 21.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 48.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 28.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

