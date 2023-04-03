FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Update

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 686,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,768,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,379,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 455,512 shares of company stock worth $40,793,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FirstCash by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 0.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 267.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstCash Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of FCFS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,375. FirstCash has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

