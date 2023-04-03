First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 164,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 52,076 shares.The stock last traded at $80.78 and had previously closed at $80.50.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.