First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 164,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 52,076 shares.The stock last traded at $80.78 and had previously closed at $80.50.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

