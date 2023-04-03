First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 78,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

