First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of FAAR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 78,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $36.16.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
