First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.27.

FQVLF stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.97.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

