First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 952.0 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

FCXXF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCXXF. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

