FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 197,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,678 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

CGDV stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 205,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,583. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

