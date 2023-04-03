FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Takes $485,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.71. 278,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,655. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $76.95.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

