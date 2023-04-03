FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Takes $2.73 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.3% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. 2,480,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,247. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

