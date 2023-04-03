FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.86. 263,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,079. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.