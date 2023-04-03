Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 98,414 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $56,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,533. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

