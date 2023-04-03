Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Down 13.1% in March

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITBO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBO Get Rating ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

