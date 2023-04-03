Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,736 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.28% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $76,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.03. 5,540,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,140,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

