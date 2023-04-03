Fifth Third Bancorp Has $130.56 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $130,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.82. 869,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,956. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

