Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FDBC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 31.50%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.