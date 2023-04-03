Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Price Performance

FTCH stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Farfetch has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

