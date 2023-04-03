Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 308,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 663,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.