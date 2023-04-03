Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 845,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 392.4 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is -185.01%.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

