Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 845,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 392.4 days.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.
Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.
