Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Update

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 8,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 771,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

