Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 858,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $18,206,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 697,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,948,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 155,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.