EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 987,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

EVERTEC Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after acquiring an additional 845,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,346,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.32. 260,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,603. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.98.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

