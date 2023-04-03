Euler (EUL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $804,666.07

Euler (EUL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Euler has a total market capitalization of $57.49 million and approximately $804,666.07 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euler has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00012323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

