Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 467,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 126,801 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 57,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,904. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.