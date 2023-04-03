Ethereum Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $216.86 billion and approximately $7.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,800.31 or 0.06431553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061625 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021458 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039455 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006890 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017881 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003028 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
