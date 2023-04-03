Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $71.97. Approximately 128,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 122,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

ESTA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after buying an additional 149,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

