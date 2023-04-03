Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.0 %

EQNR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.43. 2,307,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,326. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinor ASA Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.