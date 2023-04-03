EOS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $168.96 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, EOS has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $168.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00004381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004455 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003809 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,119,746 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

