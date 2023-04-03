EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

EOG Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $7.18 on Monday, reaching $121.81. 3,333,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

