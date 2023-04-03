Enzi Wealth Has $517,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Enzi Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $177.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,041,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,407,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $209.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

